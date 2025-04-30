Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $87,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

RHP stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

