Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) was up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Scheid Vineyards Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

