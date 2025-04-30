Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Seagate Technology worth $84,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after buying an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $77,341,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473,484 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.39.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

