Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Expands By 122.0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

