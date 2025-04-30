Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Rises By 53.3%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

