Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $249.44 million for the quarter.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSTK opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $586.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 130.69%.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

