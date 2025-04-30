SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.8 %

SKYW opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

