Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Shares Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 1,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.
