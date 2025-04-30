Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LITM opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

About Snow Lake Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Snow Lake Resources by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Further Reading

