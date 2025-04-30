Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LITM opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources
About Snow Lake Resources
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snow Lake Resources
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.