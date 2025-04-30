Solar Stocks To Watch Now – April 28th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Eversource Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,253,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,494,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.31 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.18. 2,320,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.90 and its 200-day moving average is $480.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $5.39 on Monday, reaching $367.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.37. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $149.42 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a PE ratio of 66.07.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Shares of ES stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

