SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

