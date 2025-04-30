Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $14,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

