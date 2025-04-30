Stephens Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,680,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

