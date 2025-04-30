Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,647 shares of company stock worth $2,390,279. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 859,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 200,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

