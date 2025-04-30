Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.30.

NYSE:SITE opened at $113.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

