StockNews.com Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

CM opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,320,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $424,386,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $4,875,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

