StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBK. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

NYSE FBK opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,946,842.96. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,200 shares of company stock worth $701,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 103.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

