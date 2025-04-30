StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

