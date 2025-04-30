StockNews.com Upgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to “Strong-Buy”

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after acquiring an additional 446,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.