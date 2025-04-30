StockNews.com Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $613.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $502,468.20. The trade was a 22.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

