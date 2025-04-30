StockNews.com Upgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to “Hold”

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSX. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.36.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

