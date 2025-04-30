Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.83. 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

