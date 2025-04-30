Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $462.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.99. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $378.53 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total transaction of $2,555,222.31. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,769,732.49. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,181 shares of company stock worth $7,835,629 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.