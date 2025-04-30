The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ODP were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ODP by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in ODP by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

