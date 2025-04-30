The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Holdings Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.13% of York Water worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of York Water by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $509.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.65.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

