Traders Buy Large Volume of UP Fintech Put Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 57,173 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 37,456 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 492.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,599,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in UP Fintech by 808.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,817,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 1,617,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 2,631.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 1,561,617 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in UP Fintech by 841.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 888,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 794,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 target price on the stock.

UP Fintech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Stories

