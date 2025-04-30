Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 94,454 call options on the company. This is an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 43,813 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,615,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,373,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Plug Power Stock Down 6.0 %

PLUG opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

