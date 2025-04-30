Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 94,454 call options on the company. This is an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 43,813 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,615,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,373,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
PLUG opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
