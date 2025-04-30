Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $337.81 million for the quarter.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRUP stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $123,316.62. This represents a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,792 shares of company stock worth $1,122,802. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

