TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 66,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.