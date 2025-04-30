Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 146,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 169,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Tudor Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.