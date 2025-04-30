U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

USB stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

