UBS Group Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $88.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 383.70 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $346,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 260.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

