UBS Group Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $130.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $82.38 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

