Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Shares of UL opened at $63.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after buying an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

