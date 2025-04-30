Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Universal Electronics stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.