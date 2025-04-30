Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,863,616. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 570,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 285,338 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 174,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 128,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

