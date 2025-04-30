VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MLN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

