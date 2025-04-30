Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Holdings Cut by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $22,528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Verint Systems by 491.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 635,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 486,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 412,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,425. The trade was a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,561.11. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

