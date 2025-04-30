Vontier (VNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $723.06 million for the quarter. Vontier has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.710-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

