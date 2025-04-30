Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $260.43 million for the quarter.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.01%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.