Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.76.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $243.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.46. Carvana has a 52 week low of $80.07 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.15 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,872.70. The trade was a 28.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after buying an additional 503,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

