Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Price

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

TPVG stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.65.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 712.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

