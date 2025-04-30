Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Price

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

View Our Latest Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 29.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 327,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 162,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.