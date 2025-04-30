Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.03 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2,773.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGRO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,168,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,524,000 after purchasing an additional 922,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,624,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,644,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,109,000 after buying an additional 132,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,571,000.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0919 dividend. This is a positive change from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

