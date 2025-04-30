Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9,500.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

