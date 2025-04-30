Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,355 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average is $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.