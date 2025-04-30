WESCO International (WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.000-14.500 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average of $180.05.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

