WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.80 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.44). 101,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 227,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.25 ($0.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

WizzFinancial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.56. The firm has a market cap of £18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 1.74 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a return on equity of 129.74% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Judy Amanda Happe acquired 10,000 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £3,400 ($4,560.09). Also, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total value of £4,320 ($5,793.99). Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

