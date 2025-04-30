WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WW opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

