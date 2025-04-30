Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

